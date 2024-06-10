Watch: Heartbreak as ‘beautiful’ dog spends two years in Rotherham kennels
Rotherham-based dog charity Helping Yorkshire Poundies has posted a video of one of their beautiful friendly giants who has spent two thirds of his short life in kennels.
Franklin is a three-year-old cane corso who has long been described as a big goofy puppy by his carers at the kennel. For the past two years, the handsome dog has been waiting for his forever family to find him.
Helping Yorkshire Poundies has posted an adorable video of Franklin playing with his fellow kennel friends in an appeal for potential adopters to come forward.
They said: “We’re begging someone to consider fostering (with or without a view to adoption) this beautiful big boy. He has spent over TWO YEARS in kennels now … and he’s only three years old… It's heartbreaking.”
Franklin will need a home in a more rural setting as he can be reactive while on lead when taken on walks in busy areas.
He is fully housetrained, can be left for hours at a time, and will be a fabulous companion for a confident and dog-savvy family. He could live with a large female dog, but no cats or children.
