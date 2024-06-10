Watch: Heartbreak as ‘beautiful’ dog spends two years in Rotherham kennels

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This big bundle of joy is desperate for a family of his own

Rotherham-based dog charity Helping Yorkshire Poundies has posted a video of one of their beautiful friendly giants who has spent two thirds of his short life in kennels.

Franklin is a three-year-old cane corso who has long been described as a big goofy puppy by his carers at the kennel. For the past two years, the handsome dog has been waiting for his forever family to find him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Helping Yorkshire Poundies has posted an adorable video of Franklin playing with his fellow kennel friends in an appeal for potential adopters to come forward.

Franklin is described as an "absolutely lovely lad who adores his people" by Helping Yorkshire Poundies.

They said: “We’re begging someone to consider fostering (with or without a view to adoption) this beautiful big boy. He has spent over TWO YEARS in kennels now … and he’s only three years old… It's heartbreaking.”

Franklin will need a home in a more rural setting as he can be reactive while on lead when taken on walks in busy areas.