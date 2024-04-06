Watch: Flock of ‘trespassing’ sheep on South Yorkshire railway rounded up by police in late night mission
A flock of mischievous sheep caused some chaos last night after attempting to graze on a railway line in South Yorkshire.
Officers from British Transport Police and South Yorkshire Police teamed up last night to safely round up a flock of sheep that were ‘trespassing’ on the railway in Doncaster.
Video shared by the railway police showed a large flock of sheep looking seemingly nonchalant after being captured.
A spokesperson from BTP South Yorkshire said: “The trespassing flock have all been safely removed. No further action on this occasion, next time they run the risk of ending up behind baas!”