Watch: Flock of 'trespassing' sheep on South Yorkshire railway rounded up by police in late night mission

It was a close shave for a herd of sheep after they wandered onto the railway line.
Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 6th Apr 2024, 09:23 BST
A flock of mischievous sheep caused some chaos last night after attempting to graze on a railway line in South Yorkshire.

Officers from British Transport Police and South Yorkshire Police teamed up last night to safely round up a flock of sheep that were ‘trespassing’ on the railway in Doncaster.

Video shared by the railway police showed a large flock of sheep looking seemingly nonchalant after being captured.

Officers in South Yorkshire were sent on an unusual mission last night after a flock of sheep wandered onto the railway line in Doncaster. Credit: British Transport PoliceOfficers in South Yorkshire were sent on an unusual mission last night after a flock of sheep wandered onto the railway line in Doncaster. Credit: British Transport Police
A spokesperson from BTP South Yorkshire said: “The trespassing flock have all been safely removed. No further action on this occasion, next time they run the risk of ending up behind baas!”