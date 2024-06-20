Watch: England fans arrive to watch Euro 2024 clash with Denmark at Sheffield fanzone
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
It’s a big night for England fans in Sheffield.
England supporters have been gathering in the city centre fan zone this evening ahead of the Euro 2024 clash with Denmark in Sheffield city centre.
Our video shows the England fans as they arrived at the big screen on Devonshire Green, to watch the action as it unfolds.
The fans zone holds thousands of supporters.
Take a look at the build up to the big match as supporters find their places to watch from.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.