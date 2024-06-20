Watch: England fans arrive to watch Euro 2024 clash with Denmark at Sheffield fanzone

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 20th Jun 2024, 17:30 BST
It’s a big night for England fans in Sheffield.

England supporters have been gathering in the city centre fan zone this evening ahead of the Euro 2024 clash with Denmark in Sheffield city centre.

Our video shows the England fans as they arrived at the big screen on Devonshire Green, to watch the action as it unfolds.

The fans zone holds thousands of supporters.

Take a look at the build up to the big match as supporters find their places to watch from.

