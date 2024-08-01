Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Endcliffe Park has become the latest spot in Sheffield to host film crews for an upcoming BBC One drama.

Endcliffe Park Cafe closed early yesterday (Wednesday, July 31) as film crews took over the site for the new revenge thriller.

The BBC commissioned Sheffield-based Warp Films to produce Reunion, which has been written by Sheffield-born deaf writer William Mager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eddie Marsam and Anne-Marie Duff were seen in Endcliffe Park as filming continued for the new BBC One drama Reunion. | Dean Atkins

From 12pm, film crews and actors descended on the park. Anne-Marie Duff, best known for playing Fiona Gallagher in Shameless, and Eddie Marsan, who has appeared in a string of Hollywood films, were watched by dozens of onlookers as filming for the four-part series continued.

The mini-series has been described by the BBC as an emotional thriller that follows Daniel Brennan, a deaf man, as he unfolds the truth behind the events that saw him sent to prison.

Also in the cast of the new drama are Matthew Gurney, Lara Peake, and Rose Ayling-Ellis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The TV and film stars were seen acting out a scene outside the cafe at Endcliffe Park, Sheffield. | Dean Atkins

Other areas of Sheffield have also been used in the filming, including Crookes Cemetery, Crookes; Marsh Lane, Crosspool; at houses on Redmires Road, Lodge Moor; Hell’s Kitchen Diner, on East Bank Road; and Beeton Road, Meersbrook.

Watch our video of the action unfolding.