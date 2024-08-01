Watch: Eddie Marsam and Anne-Marie Duff seen in Sheffield’s Endcliffe Park for new BBC drama Reunion
and live on Freeview channel 276
Endcliffe Park Cafe closed early yesterday (Wednesday, July 31) as film crews took over the site for the new revenge thriller.
The BBC commissioned Sheffield-based Warp Films to produce Reunion, which has been written by Sheffield-born deaf writer William Mager.
Sign up today to get all of the latest news headlines from Sheffield and South Yorkshire delivered straight to your inbox, with The Star’s free emails
From 12pm, film crews and actors descended on the park. Anne-Marie Duff, best known for playing Fiona Gallagher in Shameless, and Eddie Marsan, who has appeared in a string of Hollywood films, were watched by dozens of onlookers as filming for the four-part series continued.
The mini-series has been described by the BBC as an emotional thriller that follows Daniel Brennan, a deaf man, as he unfolds the truth behind the events that saw him sent to prison.
Also in the cast of the new drama are Matthew Gurney, Lara Peake, and Rose Ayling-Ellis.
Other areas of Sheffield have also been used in the filming, including Crookes Cemetery, Crookes; Marsh Lane, Crosspool; at houses on Redmires Road, Lodge Moor; Hell’s Kitchen Diner, on East Bank Road; and Beeton Road, Meersbrook.
Watch our video of the action unfolding.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.