WATCH: Darts stars in heated clash on stage in Sheffield as tempers flare

This is the dramatic moment two top darts players clashed on stage at Sheffield Arena as tempers flared at the end of a feisty game.

Daryl Gurney and Gerwyn Price exchanged heated words and jostled each other on stage after a 7-7 draw on night 15 of the Premier League in Sheffield.

The two swapped verbals and had to be separated by security guards after Gurney celebrated aggressively having levelled the contest.

Welshman Price said after the match that he was accused of talking when Gurney was throwing.

Gurney and Price clash on stage in Sheffield. (Photo: Sky Sports/Twitter).

The fiery stalemate did little to boost either man’s chances of reaching the play-offs, leaving Northern Irishman Gurney in fifth position and Price in sixth heading into the final night of the regular season in Leeds next week.