When Dan Walker met with friends to pitch the Sheffield 1000 18 months ago, he had not been expecting to have the charity grow so much it would be handing out a total of £50,000 a year-and-a-half later.

In June 2024, the Sheffield 1000 team gave out its 51st cheque to the Cavendish Cancer Care charity at an evening event at Westfield House.

The Star's Harry Harrison spoke with Dan and Cat Ross from Baby Basics, the recipient of the charity's first ever £1,000 in 2022, to find out more.