While some pensioners may prefer to spend their time reading, gardening, walking...an 84-year-old from Sheffield decided to jump out of a plane!

Colin Robinson, 84, from Dore, recently completed a tandem skydive in memory of his late wife, Jenny, who passed away in 2022.

He organised the challenge as a way of fundraising for St Luke’s Hospice, which cared for his beloved wife in her final months.

Colin Robinson

Colin said: “She was bright and bubbly, cheerful. I think if she was alive she would’ve done a skydive with me as well, that kind of person who is up for anything.”

Inspired by his son, Stephen, Colin worked up the courage to skydive, and has raised £700 of his £1,000 goal so far.

“I decided to do it for St Luke’s because at the end of my wife’s life she was under their care for a few months,” Colin explained.

“They organised some night care for us who came in at 7pm and left at 7am, which gave [our family] a night to sleep and a night in bed. They were very helpful in that respect.”

Colin and Jenny Robinson

After gearing up the nerves to skydive, Colin said the experience was not what he expected.

“When we jumped out I was taken by surprise by the noise and the wind and force of it,” he recalled.

“I wasn’t scared or frightened or concerned, but I didn’t know what to expect.”

After dropping from 14,000ft to 6,000, Colin said the view from up there was incredible.

Colin and Jenny Robinson

“We drifted down in complete silence. You could talk to each other, it was amazing,” he said.

“It was nerve racking I suppose, revitalising. It’s hard to put into words, it was really a unique experience.”

Colin spoke so highly of his wife, commemorating her artistic talent, which he calls “her life’s work”.

“She was a very good artist, painting oils on canvas, portraits and still lifes. There’s some up in the Hallam University, she has five on display, and she’s had work collected by various galleries up and down the country,” he said.

“She was painting really up until the day she died. She got to the point where she couldn’t stand up in her studio any longer, a converted garage in our house. Then she started just painting while she was sitting in her rocking chair, small paintings.”

To donate, visit Colin’s JustGiving page here