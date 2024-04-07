Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Whether they were dreading it or full of excitement, today (April 7) hundreds of runners have taken on the Sheffield Half Marathon 2024.

The 13.1 mile course takes runners from Arundel Gate, out to enjoy stunning views in the Peak District, and back to the finish in the city centre.

It's finally race day - hundreds of runners take on the Sheffield Half Marathon 2024.

No half marathon is for the faint of heart - but Sheffield’s hills undoubtedly add some additional challenge.

The Star watched on from the sidelines and captured the moment the whistle blew and all the runners began their journey.