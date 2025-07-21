Watch: Hundreds perform as show goes on for 25th Sheffield Chance to Dance Festival, despite storms
Sheffield saw the city’s annual Chance to Dance Festival mark 25 years of bringing the art form to the city centre, with hundreds of people of all ages taking part.
However, the weekend storms affected the plans, with the rain and predicted thunderstorms forcing a last minute change of plan to switch performances indoors, into the Winter Garden.
The original plan had been for performances to take place at the Peace Gardens, Tudor Square and Barkers Pool.
But the show went on, with a packed schedule from 11am until 4pm. You can watch some of the performances on our video.
