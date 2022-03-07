The woman, who does not want to be identified, said that over the last year, her neighbours have waged a campaign of intimidation and verbal abuse against her and have vandalised her property on the Fraser estate in Woodseats.

She has described them as ‘neighbours from hell’.

South Yorkshire Police and Sheffield City Council have both been contacted by the complainant but she claims she has been advised that nothing can be done because no crimes have been committed.

They told The Star the situation is being looked at.

The woman who claims she is being targeted said the abuse and intimidation began in April 2021, when one neighbour falsely claimed she was not entitled to a blue badge for parking, and in an unfounded attack, called her a 's***thouse' and called her a ‘scrounger’.

She said: “I have worked all her life and paid for everything. The only free thing I got was a second hand boiler which I was buying but the company told me night before it was free due to working in the NHS and through Covid.”

She said one neighbour also started telling people she was a prostitute because there were people turning up at her property, which she owns, but she explained that this was because she sometimes lets a room through Airbnb.

She said: “The neighbours started spreading rumours about me, calling me s***house, screaming I was mental and a crazy woman at me. This is making me become suicidal and depressed.”

She then befriended another woman who lives on the estate but claims their friendship resulted in the other woman being abused by the same people who were attacking her.

The friend, who also requested anonymity, said: “They accused me of being an unfit mother and taking cocaine on a regular basis. My daughter also suffers abuse. One of the neighbours attacked her outside her school and I have video evidence.

“My daughter is now terrified about going to school and is now going on a reduced timetable.”

They believe their abuse stems from the fact that they homeowners, while their abusers are council tenants.

When contacted, South Yorkshire Police said the force was aware of disputes involving numerous parties on the estate.

A spokesperson said: “Our officers are working closely with our partner agencies, including the local authority, and those involved to resolve the issues.”

Sheffield City Council also responded, saying it too was working to resolve the issues.

Dean Fearon, Head of Neighbourhood Services, said: “We are aware of this situation and our officers are working with tenants and residents and our partners, including South Yorkshire Police, to resolve the issues.”

In response, the woman who has lodged the various complaints, said: “The local council office said there will be no evictions. So basically these people will continue to abuse and get away with it.

“The group want to run us both off the road, they said, if we don’t like it, move. Why should we have the expense when the council should make an example of behaviour.

“It’s harassment, nuisance behaviour.