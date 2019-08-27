Warning issued after camp fire gets out of control near Sheffield

Firefighters have issued a warning about the dangers of lighting camp fires after one got out of control near Sheffield.

By Lee Peace
Tuesday, 27 August, 2019, 07:11

A crew from Glossop Fire Station was called out to tackle the blaze in Woodhead at just after 10.30am yesterday.

Woodhead.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue tweeted members of the public to "please be aware of dry conditions and the risk of wildfires in the Peak District."