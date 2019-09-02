War plaque to get new home after being saved from Sheffield's Full Monty club

Pictured is Shiregreen Club, on Shiregreen Lane, last November.

The plaque, which lists around 200 names of fallen World War Two servicemen, had been on display in Shiregreen Working Men's Club and was saved after it shut last year.

A rededication service is now set to take place on Sunday, August 9, at the plaque's new home in Shiregreen Cemetery.

Former stewardess Ann Bentley, who ran the club with her late husband Roy between 1987 and 2002, revealed how the plaque had been saved and cleaned by some of the venue's past members.

She said: "The plaque features names of soldiers and members of the club who paid the ultimate sacrifice during the war. It had taken pride of place at Shiregreen Working Men's Club for decades and was up when the Full Monty was filmed.

"It was only taken down when the walls were being re-plastered and it somehow found it's way into the skip but my husband managed to save it. A group of us managed to retrieve the plaque from the club as it has been closed about a year now."

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Lord Mayor of Sheffield, Tony Downing, Her Majesty's Lord-Lieutenant of South Yorkshire, Andrew Coombe, past members of the Shiregreen Club and representatives from the Royal British Legion will all be in attendance for the service at Shiregreen Cemetery.

"Anyone is welcome to come along and we will have refreshments available," Ann added. "We'll also have a clergyman there to bless the plaque and are hoping to get a bugle to play the last post."

The service will be taking place in Shiregreen Cemetery, on Shiregreen Lane, at 2pm on August 9.

Shiregreen Working Men's Club earned global fame as the setting for the big reveal in the hit 90s movie about a group of unemployed steel workers stripping to make ends meet, The Fully Monty.

It changed hands in 2018, spelling the end of the working men's club after nearly a century, but remained open as a watering hole.