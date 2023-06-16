Try your skills at pottery, glass-making, guided walks and yoga in the park as a festival returns to a suburb in the city with activities for all the community later this month.

Walkley Festival will return once again for two weeks of events for all ages. The theme of this year’s event, which is run by the Walkley Community Forum, is ‘Wider Walkley’, and as the event marks its 20th year, it has expanded to include the surrounding areas, uncovering more green spaces and hidden gems.

Running from Friday, June 23 to Saturday, July 9, Walkley Festival will span an area from Bole Hill Road to Lower Walkley and Upperthorpe, bringing around 50 events to over 30 sites.

Highlights include ‘Friday Night at the Walkley Palladium’ on the first evening of the festival. From 8pm, music artists and dance troupes will flood Walkley Community Centre as it hosts a talent show, complete with bingo and DJ Flip Flap.

Walkley Festival is making a return for its 20th year. Picture Carl James.

The following day, on Saturday, June 24, music, stalls, dancing, food and more will fill the whole of South Road and Howard Road with a free-to-attend festival launch event.

On Sunday, June 25, bring the children along to meet the alpacas, pigs, sheep and chicken at Holly Hagg Community Farm. Crafters can purchase wool and alpaca fleece and watch live spinning demonstrations. While you’re outside, why not head along to Morley Street Allotments to discover what hides behind the bushes as a number of plots open to the public.

Let your hair down and have a jump on the bouncy castle at Ruskin Park on July 8. The park will play host to live music and entertainment, as well as fete games, face painting, a climbing wall and more. Children must be accompanied.

Sheffield Buddhist Centre, on Howard Road, will also be hosting their annual garden party on June 18 from 11am to 3pm if you want to kick off the summer celebrations early. A number of stalls selling everything from homemade cakes to plants and bric-a-brac will be on hand, as well as games and live music.