News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%
Microsoft’s Call of Duty deal set to be approved
RSPCA centres jam-packed with 'cruelly abandoned' guinea pigs
Natwest makes pledge after glitch with its cash machines
Police officer who stamped on man’s head during arrest sacked
Cop posed as modelling agent on Instagram to approach children

Walking, fundraising…and helping a motorist in trouble!

Who needs superheros when you have Lord Mayor of Sheffield Colin Ross and his team on the case?
By John HighfieldContributor
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 12:08 BST
Updated 22nd Sep 2023, 12:09 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Coun Ross has chosen St Luke’s Hospice as his charity of the year and he showed his support by undertaking a 10-mile sponsored walk taking in seven of the charity’s popular shops.

He was joined by wife Sue and family dog Ruby as well as St Luke’s chaplain Mike Reeder, ex-Premier League football referee Uriah Rennie and fashion influencer Faye Wagstaffe - both keen St Luke’s supporters - and other friends.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Their route took them from Sheffield Town Hall and then on to the St Luke’s Moor shop, followed by stops at shops in Crookes, Broomhill, Ecclesall Road, Nether Edge, Abbeydale Road and Woodseats before heading for a finish at the hospice in Little Common Lane.

Most Popular
The team received a warm welcome when they reached the hospiceThe team received a warm welcome when they reached the hospice
The team received a warm welcome when they reached the hospice

But there was an added touch of drama for the day when the walkers came across a stranded motorist in trouble.

“Just as we were leaving our Abbeydale Road shop the Lord Mayor and his team came across a lady in distress who had run out of petrol,” said St Luke’s senior fundraising manager Matthew Sheridan.

“The team quickly jumped into action pushing the lady’s vehicle to safety before continuing on their way to Woodseats, while our staff helped the lady get some petrol and get on her way.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The generosity of the Sheffield people throughout the day was amazing with people across the city supporting the Lord Mayor on his way.”

Coun Ross commented: “We had a thoroughly good day in the sunshine meeting lots of folks along the way.

People were very generous in their donation sand I would like to thank them all for their enthusiastic support.

“The shops are a really important way of raising for St Lukes so it was good to highlight the work they are doing.”

Related topics:MayorLord MayorSt Luke's Hospice