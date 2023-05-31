Britain’s beloved crisp brand Walkers has announced that it is partnering with sandwich shops across the nation to launch ‘Walkers Sandwich Shops’.

Walkers has announced that it is partnering with a selection of sandwich shops up and down the country to launch ‘Walkers Sandwich Shops’ from June 12.

The launch follows two years of debate about how the crisps and sandwich duo should be eaten – inside the sandwich, or on the side. In the latest chapter of the snack brand’s #crispin #crispout debate, Walkers is encouraging people to get even more experimental with their crisp and sandwich combinations.

And for the first time, it will be bringing in its wider pool of crisps into the debate to include sandwiches with Quavers, Wotsits and Monster Munch.

'Sandwich guru' Max Halley has created the Mighty Monster Muncher sandwich as part of Walkers one-week takeover of multiple shops across the UK.

The shops will be located across the UK for one week only and feature a ‘#Crispin Sandwich Menu’, which, you guessed it, is a menu of crisp sandwich creations. This will include regional specialities created by each shop, such as the ‘Mighty Monster Muncher’ by London-based ‘sandwich guru’ Max Halley, owner of Max’s Sandwich Shop.

His quirky creation will see a Monster Munch-filled fish finger sandwich, with cabbage, chipotle mayonnaise and Pico De Gallo on home-baked Focaccia served from his outlet.

The full menu and list of shop locations will be revealed one week before opening, however alongside Max’s Sandwich Shop in London, other locations are set to include Glasgow, Liverpool and Brighton.

Philippa Pennington at Walkers said: “We believe that a bag of Walkers makes your lunchtime sandwich even more enjoyable, but it’s very clear to us that people feel very strongly about whether or not the crisps should be eaten in their sandwich or on the side.

The full list of shop locations to take part in Walkers' #CrispIN #CrispOUT debate will be released ahead of June 12.

“Last year the residents of Sandwich voted ‘Crisp In’ as the winning combination, but this year we’re widening the debate to showcase the wide range of crisp and sandwich combinations - from classic Walkers crisps through to Wotsits and Monster Munch.