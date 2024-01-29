Walker saved by Edale Mountain Rescue Team in Hope Valley after sustaining 'painful' leg injury in fall
A casualty sustained a 'painful' lower leg injury while walking in the Peak District.
The Edale Mountain Rescue team were called out to assist a fallen walker in Hope Valley at 1.15pm on Sunday, January 28.
Team members arrived at Cutthroat Bridge before deploying up the hill above the A57 on the Moscar Estate. The casualty was located behind a stile and a stone wall with a "painful upper leg injury".
The casualty was given strong pain relief, and was brought back down to safety on a stretcher, before being taken to a waiting ambulance.
Less than two hours before this incident, team members were called to assist East Midlands Ambulance Service on the Longshaw Estate. They were responding to reports of a walker suffering from a "serious medical incident".
Edale MRT said a large number of team members were available at the time, and the casualty was quickly evacuated and taken to hospital for further treatment via ambulance.
According to EMRT’s website, the team has assisted in at least 11 rescue operations this year alone, with last year being their busiest year in their history. The charity operates in the Peak District every day of the year, and is funded by voluntary donations.
To support EMRT, please visit their website at https://edalemrt.co.uk/.