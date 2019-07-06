Vulnerable man missing from Sheffield for almost four weeks is found
A vulnerable man who went missing from his Sheffield home almost four weeks ago has been found safe this afternoon.
23-year-old Minod Monger went missing from his home in Ecclesfield on the evening of Monday, June 10 without a phone or any money.
A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said Minod was found in Sheffield earlier this afternoon.
“We’d like to thank everyone who has shared our appeals over the last few weeks and supported our search to Find Minod. Thank you,” added the spokesman.
Officers began searching Crowden, in Derbyshire yesterday after receiving a report from a member of the public who said they saw him walking into traffic there.
Police described Minod as ‘vulnerable’ due to his reliance on family members, and the fact he is not used to being in busy places with people he does not know.
Members of the public were asked to check their sheds and outbuildings in the search to find him.