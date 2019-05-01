Volunteers needed to care for puppies

Volunteers are needed to look after new puppies for the next year before they are trained to become support dogs.

Support Dogs are appealing for more volunteer puppy socialisers to come forward to look after the next batch of puppies.

The puppies are due to arrive at their national training centre this month.

Chief executive of the charity, Rita Howson, said: “We rely heavily on our volunteer puppy socialisers to provide a loving home for our pups until they are old enough to train to be assistance dogs; it’s perfect for people who love dogs but can’t commit to owning one.

““t can be hard work but people have the satisfaction of knowing they have helped in the training of a valued assistance dog that can transform the lives of people with serious medical conditions.”

Support Dogs train assistance dogs for children with autism and adults with epilepsy and physical disability, enabling them to lead safer, more independent lives.

Three puppies who are current pups-in-training have just celebrated their first birthday.

Dan, Derek and Westie were given a special party to celebrate their milestone. Staff at the charity provided cake, balloons and toys for the trio, who enjoyed party games and chasing balls.

They are currently been looked after by puppy socialisers. Puppy socialisers care for puppies for 12 months before they enter their full training to be support dogs at the age of 15 months.

They have to live within an hour’s drive of Support Dogs’ training centre, Brightside Lane.

They must also be at home during the day and have an enclosed garden.

Anyone who is interested can call the charity on 0114 2617800 or e-mail info@supportdogs.org.uk​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​