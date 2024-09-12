A new digital exhibition has made the voice recordings of a heroic Sheffield Blitz firefighter available to listen to online for the first time.

Doug Lightning – who was the last surviving firefighter to have been on duty on the night of the Sheffield Blitz in 1940 – died aged 99 in 2017.

But now audio clips of Mr Lightning’s personal accounts – which were recorded by the National Emergency Services Museum shortly before his passing – have been released online as part of their Inspire 999 digital exhibition.

The voice recordings havbe been shared online by the National Emergency Services Museum in Sheffield | Samuel Burton

Matt Wakefield, CEO of the museum, said: “Doug Lightning’s stories are a really inspirational one for us, especially being in Sheffield.

“You can write anything and you can make a really cool book and a really cool story, but having the physical person tell you and remembering it that vivid as well is really important.”

Mr Lightning was hailed as a hero in the night of the Blitz – being credited with putting out a fire on the roof of the Town Hall.

In the audio recordings, he recalls the events following the fire being successfully extinguished.

“When it was all over, the chief constable came out under there and he complimented me and he said: ‘I’ll show you something’.

“He took me down underneath the Town Hall, down some steps. There’s a big underground place. And that was the telephone communication for all South Yorkshire. Nobody knew it was there, I didn’t know it was there.”

The chief constable announced to the room that Mr Lightning and his team had extinguished the fire and that they were now safe.

“A bit of a cheer went up then,” he said.

Asked if Mr Lightning got the recognition for his work during his lifetime, Mr Wakefield said: “I think Doug got the recognition from having a whole team of people just stop [and] give a round applause even though there’s a war going on.

“Every firefighter, every emergency worker, deserves more than they get. But they all say they don’t do it for recognition. They do it because it’s a job that they actually love.”

The full selection of audio clips can be found here.