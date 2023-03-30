Mary Cobbold, from Baslow Road, Totley, has written an open letter about her disappointing experience on a recent trip to Sheffield city centre, in which she questions when improvements are to be made.

Her letter reads: “What a dreadfully sorry place Sheffield has become! So many shops no longer trading, graffiti and litter everywhere, people spending their days sitting on the pavement, is there no help for them?

“Not so many years ago, Sheffield city centre was a thriving place that was good to spend a day in; now it is a sad and a frankly dirty, unpleasant environment.

“Once John Lewis and Debenhams closed, there has been very little to come to Sheffield for in the daytime. Maybe the nightlife is thriving, but I have no experience of that these days.

The streets of Sheffield city centre (photos: Dean Atkins)

“One of my biggest concerns is how difficult it is for older, and younger people with mobility challenges to deal with the amount of walking it takes to walk from bus and tram stops to wherever in the city centre they may wish to go. Sheffield is definitely not ‘old person friendly’ or ‘less mobile person’ friendly at all.

“This is because the distances are too far. When the buses stopped at the Peace Gardens, it was a lot easier. The bus stop for the 97, 98 and other buses outside the Odeon, has no shelter and no seats. I have stood in the rain for more than 30 minutes waiting and I for one find it hard to stand for this length of time.

“All of this is a disgrace compared to other cities and especially compared to most European cities and those in other parts of the world. I avoid going into Sheffield centre as far as possible. Driving a car and finding parking space near anywhere I want to go is an absolute nightmare; further difficulties for those with mobility problems.