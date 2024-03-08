Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Sheffield hospitality industry is set to lose one of its greatest assets as the city's oldest waitress has retired at the age of 92.

Violet Garratty, of Manor Park Close, Sheffield, was met with a round of applause as she arrived at the Kenwood Hall Hotel, her employer for the last 32 years, for a special retirement celebration.

Vi, as she is affectionately known, did not have retirement on her list of things to do in 2024, but has feels the time is right after noticing a reduction in her mobility after a recent hip surgery.

The incredible Violet Garratty has now officially retired aged 92 from her job at the Kenwood Hall Hotel.

She told The Star: "I'd rather work and be around people. I don't want to be sitting in the house."

However, despite her desires to stay, it was clear how much the celebratory send-off meant to her, as she broke into tears walking the red carpet being applauded by friends, family and colleagues.

"It was such a shock," she said once sat at her table, "So many lovely people and they appreciated my work... it's very special."

Violet with her children at the retirement party.

Her importance to both the Kenwood and its guests could not be understated, with higher management making the trip to attend and thank Vi for her years of service personally.

"She's become that mother figure for the whole team," said Regional Manager Dan Wilson, who was three years old when Violet started at Kenwood Hall.

The big retirement celebration was organised by her enormous team of colleagues and her son, Shaun, who said he was "very proud" of his mum.

Violet Garratty, aged 92, with the Lord Mayor Colin Ross (right) and Lady Mayoress, Susan Ross. (Photo courtesy of Dean Atkins)

"It's time for a bit of payback," he said, "It's time for us to look after her."

Violet was surrounded by her family and friends throughout the afternoon, all wishing her congratulations, but none seemed as starstuck as her 15-year-old great-grandaughter, Sophie Garratty, who said: "I'm very proud of her. I always tell my friends at school about her."

It is clear how much of an inspiration Violet is for her younger family members, with Sophie adding she could try to follow in her great-grandmother's footsteps and embrace a long career doing something she loves.

Stephanie Temprell told The Star she is "very close" with her grandmother and sees her almost every day.

"There's just no stopping her," Stephanie said with a laugh, "Even with her hip, she'll crawl to bingo if she wants to.

"She's the core of the family. We call her Queen Vi, she's unbelievable."

The Lord Mayor and Lady Mayoress of Sheffield both attended Violet's retirement party.

Vi's dedication inspired Sheffield's Lord Mayor, Colin Ross, as well, who made a couple of speeches during the party.

He said: "If you keep going, you do keep going... She wasn't ready to sit down and kept going for another 30 years.

"She's a bit of a legend in the hotel. The guests are going to miss her."

Violet was 60-years-old when she started at Kenwood Hall. She applied for the job two weeks after her first attempt at retirement from the team at the Crucible Theatre. She turned 92 last month, celebrating on February 20.

The retirement party was attended by friends and family who had watched and admired Vi's determination for decades, including family friend Linda Neil, who said: "She knew my mum and worked with my mum. They were some couple together, they were some force. Pat and Vi we called them."

Linda said her mother passed away in 2019, but noted how kind Violet had continued to be.

"She's always been so caring to us and our family. She's a gentle lady."

It certainly seems like Violet with have plenty of people keen to come for tea and cake as she settles into retirement.