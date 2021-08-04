Vintage afternoon tea fundraiser for Sheffield area church
A vintage afternoon tea fundraiser is to be held at Eckington Church Tower on August 29.
Wednesday, 4th August 2021, 10:01 am
To keep St Peter and St Paul’s church open costs nearly £1,000 a week and funds raised will help maintain the building.
A church spokesman said: “Now restrictions are easing, we are able to hold more services but need more than ever to raise funds.”
The event is from 2-5pm and costs £5.50 per person. It will be held in the church hall if wet. Book online at www.eckingtonchurch.org.uk or call 07765727299.