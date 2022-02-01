Fawziyah had discovered she was four months pregnant and had been on a brief trip in Edinburgh with her husband Kashif Anwar, whom she had been married to for about eight months, when she lost her life.

The 31-year-old mum-to-be died at Arthur's Seat, the highest point in Holyrood Park, which overlooks the city of Edinburgh.

Following her death, 27-year-old Kashif was arrested and has been charged with murder in connection with her death.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fawziyah Javed, a University of Sheffield graduate, died in an incident in September

Five months on, Fawziyah’s relatives and friends now want to hold the vigil on the same day as the birth of her son, who was due to have been born on February 4.

Two vigil ceremonies to be held this Friday

The vigil will be held at Arthur's Seat, coinciding with a memorial event held in her home town in Headingley, Leeds.

It will start at 4.30pm outside the Scottish Parliament and there will also be an optional, gentle hike to the top of Arthur's Seat afterwards.

The devastated family has requested that similar celebrations be held in the newlywed's hometown of Leeds to peacefully remember their daughter.

It will take place at Leeds Civic Hall Steps, Millennium Square, also at 4.30pm.

There will be poems, speeches and music, as well as an opportunity to lay flowers, candles, teddies, and letters for Fawziyah and her baby son. The memorial will then conclude with a minute's silence.

Fawziah attended University of Sheffield from 2008 to 2011 to study law, and then pursued her career as a trainee solicitor in Leeds.

During her time in Sheffield, she took up a part time job in the Marks and Spencer store in the city.

She then got married in December 2020 and was pregnant when she lost her life.

‘Our whole world has collapsed’

In an interview late last year, her mum, Yasmin said: “I couldn't believe it. Our whole world has collapsed. She was our only child and she was having her first child.

“I still can't believe it. It's like my worst nightmare...I think my tears have dried up because I've been crying so much.

“She was the perfect child. Everybody that knew her says what a wonderful, amazing person she was. Our life is finished.”

The bereaved mum said her daughter was 'the kindest, most loving' person and would be involved in charity work despite her busy schedule as a solicitor.

She said: “Since small, she was a very loving and kind girl, and always willing to help people...she was really, really caring and she would bond with just anybody.”

Since then, her family has contributed thousands of pounds for a number of charities in her memory, as Fawziyah was heavily involved in volunteer work throughout her life.

The charities that Fawziyah had volunteered for included Mosaic, Penny Appeal, Basic Human Rights, Read Foundation, Muslim Women Network UK and Muslim Youth Helpline.