VIDEO: This is why South Yorkshire residents struggled to sleep last night

A group of South Yorkshire residents are waking up disgruntled this morning following a disturbance overnight.

A loud rave was heard across Penistone in the early hours of Sunday morning which was reportedly still ongoing at 8am.

Music was heard in the direction of Flouch Roundabout. Pic: Google

One Millhouse Green resident said: “I first heard it all around 1am and now I’m on around four hours of sleep.

“It’s very disturbing, especially for people like me who has young children.”

The music was reportedly heard coming from the area surrounding Flouch Roundabout and could be heard near Penistone train station.

In a tweet to residents, South Yorkshire Police said: “We have been out to this event and spoken and given words of advice and requested that this was to be turned down.

“However this is on private land and the powers for noise issues lie with the council.”

The Star is awaiting further information from the police.