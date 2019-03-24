VIDEO: This is why hundreds flocked to Weston Park yesterday

Weston Park often attracts a crowd, especially when the sun is shining at the weekend.

However yesterday the park seemed particularly busy, with hundreds of people walking around looking at their mobile phones.

Hundreds flocked to Weston Park yesterday

It seems the groups all circulating the park in the same direction were there to play popular mobile app Pokemon GO.

One visitor said: “There’s a Facebook page for users of the app who want to gather together and play.

“We hold monthly community events at the park which gives users a chance to get together and in return, Pokemon offers special incentives.”

Yesterday, March 23 users were seen of all ages patrolling the park between 3 and 6pm.