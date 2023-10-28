This is the touching moment a blind dog missing for three days was reunited with her owner after she was found in Derbyshire - with a drone.

The 11-year-old pooch named Molly had disappeared and her desperate owners called a dog search and rescue team.

Drone To Home, a UK-based charity, was able to locate the Labrador in just two hours. CEO Phil James said Molly's owner thought they would never find their beloved pet.

The team was called on the third day of Molly's disappearance - but her owner had feared she may have died. Within just two hours of the call, the team were able to locate Molly in Tissington.

The heart-warming moment a blind dog called Molly, who had been missing for three days, was reunited with their owner after she was found with a drone. Image: Drone To Home / SWNS

Phil, also chief drone operator and Instructor for the charity, began the mission in 2019 with just himself and one drone. He said: “I don't get emotional very often but the lab did bring a tear to my eye I must admit. I'm so happy for the owners to see them overjoyed.”

He added: “I self funded it up until registering as a charity on the 29th April 2022 and to date we have reunited 2,487 dogs, three ponies, an emu, skunk and nine cows.

“We receive on average about 40 calls and messages a day through our virtual call centre and we have 11 volunteers trained that answer the phones. We all love what we do and have the best job in the world.”