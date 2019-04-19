Video shows people being evacuated from Sheffield restaurant after nearby bin fire

Firefighters were called out to a bin fire in the city centre last night.

Crews were called to the fire, which was in a bin store, off King Street, at around 10pm.

The blaze is believed to have been started deliberately.

READ MORE: UPPERTHORPE SHOOTING: Everything we know so far

The nearby Koummune restaurant had to be evacuated as a result because the fire started near an extractor system, which then brought smoke into the building.

The fire service sent two appliances who were able to get the fire under control quickly and then ventilated the building.

Firefighters at the scene.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Man stabbed after two car collision in Sheffield suburb

The operators of Kommune stressed the bin or fire was not connected to its building in any way.

They said the incident showed the system in place for dealing with such incidents works well and praised staff for the calm and efficient way they dealt with the situation.