A tin of peanut butter has been shown it can withstand the extreme conditions of space after being sent into space from Sheffield before landing over 100 miles away.

Yorkshire-based peanut butter brand Proper Nutty took its love for peanuts to new heights by sending a 1-kilogram paint tin of peanut butter into space.

The company partnered up with Sheffield’s Sent Into Space, based near the Parkway, who attached the tin to a weather balloon and launched it into the stratosphere to an altitude of 35 kilometres.

The launch, which took place on April 20, marked the first time that a UK-made peanut butter has ever been sent to space.

Simon Greenwood-Haigh, who runs Proper Nutty, a peanut butter company based in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire.

The vessel carrying the company’s tin of Slightly Salted Smunchy peanut butter was safely brought down over 100 miles away in a field close to Shrewsbury in perfect condition.

Simon Greenwood-Haigh, of Proper Nutty, said: “This is an exciting and historic moment for Proper Nutty and it’s great that were able to work with another northern business to send our peanut butter to space. We’re really proud of the peanut butter we produce in the UK and when the opportunity came up to work with Sent into Space we jumped at it.”

To celebrate the mission, Proper Nutty will be releasing six limited edition space-themed peanut butter gifts using the actual tins that entered space.

Simon added: “We’re really excited by the mission and we wanted to give some of our loyal fans the opportunity to own a part of our history. We can’t wait to see the reaction of our fans and the world as we make history with this incredible mission.”

A tin of Proper Nutty's Slightly Salted Smunchy peanut butter was launched into the stratosphere with Sheffield-based firm Sent Into Space on April 20.