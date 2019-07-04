Video shows moment Swedish Candle explodes in family's garden
Firefighters have issued a warning over the use of Swedish Candles after one exploding in a family’s garden.
By Sam Cooper
Thursday, 04 July, 2019, 16:37
This footage shows one exploding while the homeowners are sat on the patio.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said officers thought the explosion was caused by granite in the paving slab.
In a statement, the service said: “If you use one, or plan to, be careful. This caused more damage than the video suggests.
“Don't place them on paving slabs or grass – instead place them safely on bricks or a metal grill.”