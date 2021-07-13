Video shows homecoming party for Sheffield's Harry Maguire after Euro 2020 heroics
Harry Maguire’s friends and family in Sheffield have thrown the England star a homecoming party after his Euro 2020 heroics.
Footage shared on social media showed the defender beaming as he entered a marquee filled with England flags where friends and family had gathered.
The heartwarming clip has since been taken down but fans have been commenting on Facebook about how well-deserved the intimate reception was for the man from Mosborough who was one of the players of the tournament.
Messages on Facebook described the footage as ‘fabulous’ and well-deserved for a player who like the rest of the Three Lions ‘did the country proud’ in taking England to their first major tournament final in 55 years only to fall agonisingly short on penalties against Italy.
Sheffield Council said before Sunday’s final that Maguire and his fellow Sheffield-born England stars Kyle Walker and Dominic Calvert-Lewin would be invited to a civic reception whatever the result to say thank them for uniting the nation in joy.