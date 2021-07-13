Video shows homecoming party for Sheffield's Harry Maguire after Euro 2020 heroics

Footage shared on social media showed the defender beaming as he entered a marquee filled with England flags where friends and family had gathered.

The heartwarming clip has since been taken down but fans have been commenting on Facebook about how well-deserved the intimate reception was for the man from Mosborough who was one of the players of the tournament.

Messages on Facebook described the footage as ‘fabulous’ and well-deserved for a player who like the rest of the Three Lions ‘did the country proud’ in taking England to their first major tournament final in 55 years only to fall agonisingly short on penalties against Italy.

Sheffield's Harry Maguire was named in the Euro 2020 team of the tournament (pic: Nick Potts/PA Wire)