A woman who rented a ‘run-down’ council house has spent £3k renovating it using bargains from Primark and B&M - and saved £10k by doing the work herself.

Celene Francis, aged 25, started renting her Sheffield council house in April 2020 and has renovated the property to make it more of a home.

When she moved in, the mum-of-one said the house was in a “dire condition” with plaster all over the floor, yellow ceilings and wallpaper peeling off the wall. But that didn't stop Celene from gutting the house and putting her own stamp on her new home.

She started with the living room and main bedrooms - laying new flooring, plastering the ceilings and painting the walls white.

Celene Francis has spent £3k giving her Sheffield council house a renovation with outstanding results. Photo: SWNS

Celene said that she saved a fortune as she did her DIY herself and bought furniture from shops like B&M Bargains, Primark and Ikea - estimating she's saved herself £10k.

Celene, a student midwife and mental health support worker, from Sheffield, said: “When we moved in the house was in a terrible state. It was just full of wallpaper - the doors were purple, and the flooring was terrible. The person who previously lived here was a smoker, so all the ceiling and woodwork was yellow, and the garden was overgrown - it was a mess really.

“I am still doing bits now - I have been renovating the house bit by bit. I have saved myself loads of money - I have bought a lot of items from B&M Bargains and Primark. I love the H&M home section, but you walk into B&M Bargains and can get the same stuff for a fraction of the price.”

Celene has lived in her council home with her daughter Indie, three, for three years. After getting the keys, she said the house was in an absolute state, desperately needing some care.

The 25-year-old estimates she has saved herself £10k by carrying out all the renovation work herself. Photo: SWNS

She said: “Once we moved in, I just had to gut everything. We got everything out, that's why I went for all-white walls as it was easy and clean.

“I started off doing up the main rooms, the bedrooms and the living room. I painted the whole house white - I've put new flooring in, changed the kitchen completely by painting the cupboards and adding a new worktop.

“I have done panelling and slack walls throughout the house - I have tried to keep it all running in the same theme.”

Always on the hunt for a bargain, Celene would often shop at cheaper high street brands like Home Bargains as she didn't have “money to throw” into the renovation.

Celene wanted to make her council house a home for her and her three-year-old daughter Indie. Photo: SWNS

Celene said: “The hardest bits for me were the cost, I didn't have loads of money to throw at it. That's why I have been doing it gradually since I moved in, and I still have some bits left now.

“I have saved loads of money - I absolutely love B&M Bargains and Primark home section. I think I spent around £150 completely changing my kitchen.”

Celene says her top tip for anyone starting a renovation project is to have a vision of how you want the whole property to look.

