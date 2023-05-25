News you can trust since 1887
Video: Sheffield police controller gasps as wrong-way driver pulls crazy handbrake turn on A1 in 125mph chase

A wrong-way driver who pulled a high-speed handbrake turn on the A1 came so close to hitting an oncoming car it made a police controller gasp.
By David Walsh
Published 25th May 2023, 19:57 BST
Updated 25th May 2023, 22:26 BST

Thomas Garfitt was stopped by officers, but then sped off, hit 125mph and drove through red lights in his attempt to flee. By the time he was speeding the wrong way up the A1, the pursuit was being filmed from a helicopter. It captured the moment he dramatically U-turned, narrowly missing another vehicle. In a video issued by South Yorkshire police, the dispatch controller can be heard saying loudly: “It’s slowing, it’s slowing, it’s slowing down,” before gasping at the crazy manoeuvre.

She continues: “It’s erm, sorry, it’s done a handbrake turn and he’s now on the correct side of the carriageway.”

The footage ends with his car slowing and coming to a stop. It is blocked by police vehicles before he his pulled out and arrested.

During the pursuit Garfitt reached speeds of 125mph, drove the wrong way down the carriage way, through red lights and performed a handbrake turn on the A1, travelling in the wrong direction, narrowly missing an on-coming car.During the pursuit Garfitt reached speeds of 125mph, drove the wrong way down the carriage way, through red lights and performed a handbrake turn on the A1, travelling in the wrong direction, narrowly missing an on-coming car.
Garfitt, 29, of Walling Road, Wincobank, was charged with dangerous driving, failing to provide a blood sample and driving while disqualified. He was jailed for 20 months and banned for four years and 10 months at Sheffield Crown Court on May 17.

Acting Sergeant Joe Binley, of the Roads Policing Group, said: “Our main aim is protecting our communities and to create safer roads across South Yorkshire. We want drivers like Garfitt who are willing to pose such a risk off our roads, and I am pleased he has been sentenced to time in prison for his actions.”