A wrong-way driver who pulled a high-speed handbrake turn on the A1 came so close to hitting an oncoming car it made a police controller gasp.

Thomas Garfitt was stopped by officers, but then sped off, hit 125mph and drove through red lights in his attempt to flee. By the time he was speeding the wrong way up the A1, the pursuit was being filmed from a helicopter. It captured the moment he dramatically U-turned, narrowly missing another vehicle. In a video issued by South Yorkshire police, the dispatch controller can be heard saying loudly: “It’s slowing, it’s slowing, it’s slowing down,” before gasping at the crazy manoeuvre.

She continues: “It’s erm, sorry, it’s done a handbrake turn and he’s now on the correct side of the carriageway.”

The footage ends with his car slowing and coming to a stop. It is blocked by police vehicles before he his pulled out and arrested.

During the pursuit Garfitt reached speeds of 125mph, drove the wrong way down the carriage way, through red lights and performed a handbrake turn on the A1, travelling in the wrong direction, narrowly missing an on-coming car.

Garfitt, 29, of Walling Road, Wincobank, was charged with dangerous driving, failing to provide a blood sample and driving while disqualified. He was jailed for 20 months and banned for four years and 10 months at Sheffield Crown Court on May 17.