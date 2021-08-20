VIDEO: Football fan highlights 'disgusting' men's toilet at Sheffield Wednesday's Hillsborough Stadium

Reader Chris Jackson posted his footage on The Sheffield Star’s Facebook page to highlight the messy toliet at The Kop end of the Hillsborough ground during the team’s 2-0 home win against Doncaster on August 14.

The footage shows toliet or hand towel paper piled in a corner under an NHS Covid-19 warning sign warning, “Catch it, Bin it Kill it”. Paper was also strewn around wash basins.

He described the toilet as, “a total disgusting place”, and claimed there were, “no bins anywhere, nothing” and he added there was, “rubbish just thrown all over the place”.

Pictured is Sheffield Wednesday FC's Hillsborough Stadium.

Sheffield Wednesday was asked on August 18 to comment about the messy state of the toilet but the club is yet to reply.