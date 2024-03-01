Sheffield potholes: Video footage captures condition of some city centre roads
Potholes are an issue in most places, and Sheffield city centre is no different.
When new figures came out this week, explaining that 20 miles of roads in the Steel City were resurfaced last year compared to 165 five years ago, we decided to check out the condition of the roads in the city centre at the moment.
Nationally, 4,144 miles of roads received treatment by local authorities in 2022-23 compared with 7,510 miles in 2017-18.
In Sheffield, just two miles of 'main roads' had work done.
RAC head of policy Simon Williams said: "We suspect this means road maintenance in England has reached a new low point – a sorry state of affairs considering how car-dependent the country is."
Our reporter went onto West Street - a busy city centre street - to see how the road is looking ... and he used a can of pop to illustrate what he found.
Take a look here.