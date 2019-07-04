Video captures swarm of 40,000 bees in South Yorkshire village
A swarm of 40,000 bees caused alarm in a South Yorkshire village.
By Claire Lewis
Thursday, 04 July, 2019, 18:14
The giant swarm was captured on video in Treeton, Rotherham, after concerned residents in Burntwood Crescent spotted the mass of honey bees.
Some residents reported being stung by the bees before they were captured by Sheffield beekeeper, David Wagstaff, who runs More Bees Please.
He captured the bees after they eventually settled in a hive in a tree.
It is estimated that there were around 40,000.