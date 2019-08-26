Video and pictures emerge from major incident on Sheffield's Ecclesall Road
Video and pictures have emerged from the scene of a major police incident on Sheffield's Ecclesall Road last night.
More than a dozen emergency vehicles were at the scene with the road closed off from the junction of Collegiate Crescent to near Marks and Spencer.
South Yorkshire Police Collision Investigation Team were at the scene as of 10.45pm as a number of witnesses claimed there has been a serious crash involving a motorcycle rider and a pedestrian.
Pictures from the scene also showed how a car had crashed into some barriers.
The road had been busy than usual for a Sunday as people took advantage of the bank holiday in the various bars and restaurants.
Some members of the public reported on social media that up to 20 police cars had originally attended the scene.
We have asked South Yorkshire Police for comment and are waiting for a response.
More to follow.