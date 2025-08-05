Yee-hah! A new American and Wild West themed country park and ranch aimed at young cowboys and cowgirls has opened its doors near Doncaster – with a host of animals for visitors to meet.

The Milestone Ranch Country Park is now fully up and running at the former Shepherd’s Place petting farm in Graizelound near Haxey – and is promising visitors a taste of Americana after unveiling a host of new entertainments and attractions this summer.

Bosses describe the attraction in Akeferry Road as “an unforgettable American ranch-themed family experience,” and added: “Step into a slice of rustic charm where family fun and country adventure come together.

"Our ranch offers a unique blend of hands-on animal encounters with friendly farm animals, perfect for kids and adults alike.

"Young cowboys and cowgirls can explore our soft play barn, packed with safe and exciting activities.

"For a true taste of the countryside, visit our country store, filled with fresh local produce and handcrafted goods.

"When it’s time to refuel, our classic diner and ice cream parlour serve up delicious, all-American treats that’ll satisfy any appetite. So round up the family and saddle up for a day full of unforgettable memories at Milestone Ranch Country Park.”

And we went along to check out the park for ourselves.

First opening in November last year after its rebrand, the petting zoo and country park aspect of the attraction has just been fully unveiled to visitors in recent days.

Guests can get up close to animals such as ponies, donkeys, chickens, ducks, goats, sheep, rabbits, guinea pigs and alpacas – in both indoor and outdoor feeding areas, given an American feel.

The project is the brainchild of managing director Jake Smith – known to visitors as Cowboy Jake for the stetson hat permanently perched on his head – and CEO Tim Smith, whose background in landscaping and horticulture as well as helping to create Doncaster’s Yorkshire Wildlife Park gave them a taste of opening a visitor attraction of their own.

And the line-up is completed by Ewan MacGregor, who runs a Lego-filled play heaven on the site called Brick Barn, with hundreds of thousands of pieces of the popular toy for visitors to play with (more of that later).

Said Jake: “We wanted to create an Americana themed ranch, an immersive interactive walk through park where people can get a taste of cowboy life and then come to our American diner and enjoy things like steak and eggs, pancakes, waffles, ice creams and milkshakes."

Alongside the diner, with traditional red and white booth seating and decked out in Amercian signs and flags, is a country store, serving up flowers, crafts, giftware as well as Western wear – so you can get a cowboy hat or belt buckle of your own!

There’s also seeds, healthcare and pampering products and a wide range of fruit and vegetables as well as meat and cheese from local providers to purchase too.

There’s also a range of dog products and a terrarium bar where you can build your own ecosystem with rocks, pebbles and plants inside a jar.

And if that wasn’t enough, there’s also an extensive plant centre and nursery, an indoor play barn with all-weather soft play complete with cafeteria and football academy (more of that later too).

But right now, the focus at Milestone Ranch is very much on the new country park – and animal attractions.

Said Jake: “When we inherited the place, the farm had seen better days and was rundown.

"We’ve set about clearing and cleaning the place up and this is just the start.

"We have got a stack of ideas, events and attractions going forward – we have so much we want to do to the place.”

Added Ewan: “We want it to be the crown jewel in Lincolnshire. We want people to come to Milestone Ranch and have a truly Amercian themed day out.

"The whole country scene has become massive in recent years. It’s a lifestyle and way of living and we want to bring that to people.”

The ethos of the place is all about sustainability and recycling too – with piles of wood and pallets from the site re-used and reclaimed to create animal pens.

Said Jake: “We want the place to have character – not everything has to be perfectly built. We’re trying to get that across.”

Another message the trio went to press home is the educational aspect.

"We want to teach kids about growing their own food, where it comes from, caring for animals, that sort of thing. There is a big farming community in the Isle and we want to feed into that,” added Jake.

They are always keen to hear feedback too and added: “People have told us we’re a breath of fresh air from what it was.

"We listen to people and what they want and need.”

Previously famed for its eating challenges – including a monster £50 full English with 17,000 calories and 150 items dubbed the Terminator Armageddon which included 15 of everything on a massive platter – the new bosses have done away with all that, serving up delicious fresh ice cream from a parlour with a host of flavours and varieties, teaming up with local supplier Blyton.

"It’s about quality, not quantity now,” added Jake.

Visitors can enjoy an interactive trail around the park using an app called Beetag – with question and answer sessions for youngsters to enjoy.

Regular parent and toddler sessions, attracting 60 to 70 families weekly, are held in the play barn, there are special SEN nights, messy play sessions, line dancing groups for beginners and advanced groups and there are plans in the pipeline for hoedowns and barn dances too.

And if that wasn’t enough, there are also plans for adults only night play barn sessions – as well as proposals to rip down a greenhouse area in the middle of the four and a half acre site – and replace it with an as yet, top secret new attraction.

Added Jake: “Me and Tim always wanted a farm together. It has been really satisfying to see it all come together.”

"There was a real gap in the market.”

Ewan, who runs the Brick Barn, described the plot as a “real diamond in the rough” when they took charge, with huge potential.

With background working with Alton Towers and Thorpe Park, he also runs a Lego play centre at Knottingley called Brick Box, which offers building sessions and birthday parties.

He’s in charge of the Lego themed play zone which has more than half a million bricks and pieces where children and adults can build to their heart’s content.

It opened last autumn and there are piles and piles of bricks for everyone to get stuck into scattered across a huge table.

With 15 staff currently on the books, there are hopes to increase that to 30 by next year – creating jobs for the local community.

Milestone Ranch also works with Doncaster Deaf Trust Communications College to offer work experience to students.

And there’s an event space and picnic area too – with plans for Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas as well as a classroom space for educational sessions and which can also be rented by the local community.

And completing the whole set-up is an adjoining football academy, where youngsters can sharpen up their ball skills.

The Football Prodigy Coaching Academy nurtures grassroots football and welcomes more than 260 children each week.

Catering for 2-16 year olds playing for different local teams, the sessions are open to boys and girls, with youngsters competing in 3 v 3 games on a state of the art indoor 4G pitch.

The academy has links with Doncaster Rovers and Retford United and head coach Graham Pelling said: “We’re here for any kid with a love of football who wants to progress.

"We’re a hub – and we want to bring everyone in the community together.”

The academy has also recently launched its own football club, with teams at U9s, U11s, U12s and U14s age categories.

Added Jake: “This is just the beginning of what we want to do. We’ve got so many phases and plans lined up – it really is a case of watch this space and see what happens next.”

You can find out more about the FPCA HERE

You can find out more about Milestone Ranch at its website HERE and Facebook page HERE with details on Brick Barn available HERE

A summer market, offering a day of shopping, sunshine and summer fun, offering crafts, cakes, soaps, beers and handmade goods will be held at Milestone Ranch on August 9 from 11am to 4pm.

The market is free to attend with no admission required.