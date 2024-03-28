Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The iconic Grade II Listed Norfolk Street building is managed by The Foundry Sheffield, the charitable organisation charged with the task of running the imposing building effectively, safely and in the interests of all tenants, users and visitors and with the ultimate aim of improving the lives of people throughout the city.

A programme of works to increase accessibility and improve facilities for visitors has now begun, with the support of Sheffield City Council and the Future High Streets Fund.

And the first phase - new toilet and shower facilities for the building’s Lower Hall - has been completed on time.

The Foundry Sheffield Chief Executive Rose Durant

New lighting has also being installed to create a more welcoming atmosphere for visitors and there is also a new cleaning station in the Lower Hall’s kitchen.

“We asked all the many people who use our varied facilities what they wanted and we listened to their responses and acted on them,” said Foundry Sheffield chief executive Rose Durant.

“Our Lower Hall is one of our most heavily used spaces and is particularly well known as the home of The Sunday Centre, the not-for profit organisation which serves Sheffield’s homeless and vulnerable.

“Every Sunday since it came to the Victoria Hall in 2004, the Sunday Centre has provided hot food and drinks in the Lower Hall, along with a genuine welcome and the chance for people to socialise with others and make use of facilities.

“Now those facilities have been replaced and improved by the addition of showers and we can give an even greater level of support than before.”

The Sunday Centre also offers a Sunday Takeaway Meal service, providing a nutritious, balanced, hot meal - both meat an vegetarian options are available - along with two pieces of fruit, a cake, a chocolate treat, fruit juice, a bottle of water, and bread and butter.

In addition, the service also offers service users a limited range of clothing with its clothes bank and free toiletries.

“It was a priority for us that the Lower Hall should be as welcoming and safe a space as possible for some of the city’s most vulnerable people,” said Rose.

“The work we undertook to improve toilet and washing facilities and enhance the kitchen area really will have an enormous impact, especially as we have plans to extend our support for the homeless and vulnerable with the launch of some new weekly activities which we should be announcing soon.”