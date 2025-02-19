Vets, Tesco, Specsavers and nursery to open in Waverley’s new town centre

Olive Lane, the new high street in Waverley, Rotherham, is set to open to the public in early March 2025, according to developers Harworth

Olive Lane is a key part of the Waverley development in Rotherham, which has been transforming the site of the former Orgreave Colliery into a thriving new community. Olive Lane, led by regeneration specialist Harworth, is a large-scale project designed to offer a new High Street for the growing community.

The first business to welcome customers will be a Tesco store, followed by Specsavers, Hall Court Vets, Karobar Indian Restaurant, and Little Olives Day Nursery, who will begin fit-out work in the coming months. A pharmacy unit is also in the works.

Olive Lane will be pedestrianised, with the aim of providing essential services and amenities, including a GP practice and a community centre.

Harworth has also funded the creation of the community centre, with Waverley Community Council set to establish its new base there, supported by a National Lottery grant.

The Waverley development itself, built on the site of the former Orgreave Colliery, has already brought over 1,700 homes to the area, along with a primary school and the prestigious Advanced Manufacturing Park, home to businesses such as McLaren and Rolls Royce.

Hall Court Vets, a Sheffield-based veterinary service, will provide care for pets, while Karobar restaurant is set to serve Indian street food and small plates, expanding from its successful Three Swords pub location in Horsforth. Little Olives Day Nursery will offer early childhood education with an emphasis on Forest School techniques, catering to children from six months to five years old.

The GP practice and other services, including an optician, will serve the growing number of residents in the area. Outside of Olive Lane, Harworth is progressing with new housing and infrastructure projects, including the expansion of Waverley Junior Academy and the development of a 20-acre green space, Highwall Park, set to open later this year.

Peter Massie, senior development manager at Harworth, said: “This is an exciting year at Waverley – there’s lots happening across the development and the opening of Olive Lane to the community is a real highlight.

“Harworth has focused on creating a vibrant place that meets the needs of those living and working at Waverley. It will be great to see the high street come to life over the next few months, and for the community to start using the new amenities.

“We’re also looking forward to welcoming more businesses to Olive Lane. There are some additional commercial units available for occupation, so we encourage any businesses interested in being based at Waverley to get in touch.”