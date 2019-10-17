Veteran BBC presenter flooded with well-wishes after birth of son in Sheffield
Veteran BBC presneter Harry Gration and his wife Helen have been flooded with messages of congratulations after announcing the birth of their baby boy in Sheffield.
The Look North host became a father at the age of 68 after wife Helen gave birth to baby Hamilton on September 27.
The couple have shared pictures of their new arrival on social media and received more than 150 messages of support on The Star’s Facebook page.
Lynn Garlick posted: “Congratulations Harry and Helen.”
Judith Down added: “Many congratulations to you both.
“That’s a beautiful photo Harry of you and your son – one to treasure.”
Michelle Morton posted: “Lots of love and many congratulations to you all.”
Fiona Tyler said: “How lovely. Congratulations to you both.”
Harry and Helen thanked staff at Sheffield’s Jessop Wing and the Royal Hallamshire Hospital describing staff on the Norfolk and Rivelin wards’ as “outstanding” and added they are “eternally grateful.”
Helen described Hamilton as an 'absolute joy' and added: "We’re all smitten and it’s been truly amazing to see how his big brothers have become protectors and baby experts!
"We have had a special couple of weeks settling in to being new parents again and can definitely recommend it.”
The couple already have two children, 16-year-old twin boys Harvey and Harrison.