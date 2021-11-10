The agency workers have been brought in refuse workers voted to 'strike all day, every day' beginning on November 22.

Veolia, which manages city’s waste on behalf of Sheffield Council, is said to have 'broke the bank' to bring in agency staff in an attempt to undermine the industrial action action.

Veolia is facing industrial action by bin collectors over a below-inflation pay offer.

Veolia assures residents that disruption following industrial action will be kept to a minimum.

The company said it is 'working hard' to resolve this matter and to minimise the impact on bin collections for Sheffield residents.

The firm acknowledged it was unable to complete all waste and recycling collections scheduled for Monday, November 8 to Tuesday, November 9 because of a protest this week.

Workers walked out for a few hours on Monday morning and staged a rally in Sheffield city centre.

Bin workers went on strike in Sheffield on Monday over pay dispute and will now go on permanent strike if their pay dispute with Veolia is not resolved

More strike action is planned, with the GMB Union having announced another four-hour protest on November 15 and 'all out' strike on November 22.

Veolia said affected residents are asked to leave their bins out until it they are emptied.

The firm said: “Additional crews will be working throughout the week, so residents whose black, blue or brown bins have not been emptied should leave their bin out until it is emptied.

“We understand further industrial action is planned.”

Bins are expected to be emptied as normal on all other collection days

Veolia said it plans to empty bins as normal and residents are asked to put their bins out for collection by 7am on their usual day.

The industrial action may however mean that some may not be emptied on their scheduled day.

Veolia added: “If your collection does not take place, please leave your bin out until it has been emptied.”

Bins to be emptied on November 13

Veolia said if residents' bin collections are due on November 15, they will attempt to collect the bins over the weekend before the scheduled day.

“Please put your bin out for collection by 7am on Saturday, November 13 and leave it out until it has been emptied,” the firm said.

All five Household Waste Recycling Centres in Sheffield are however unaffected by the industrial action and remain open as normal with winter hours in operation.

Residents are advised to check opening days before visiting.

What is Veolia’s response to the ‘permanent strike’?

Veolia has expressed their disappointment over the industrial action although an offer to end the dispute has been made.

The firm said: “We are disappointed to announce that despite Veolia proposing an agreement of a three per cent increase in year one and three per cent increase in year two, which met the requests of the GMB union, this improved deal was rejected by a ballot.

“We understand the GMB is now seeking a one year six per cent deal with further industrial action planned.”

They said they will continue to engage with the workers and GMB representatives and are working to minimise any disruption to residents’ recycling and waste services.