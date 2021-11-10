Veolia Sheffield: Here’s what you need to do if your bin has not been emptied
A Sheffield waste management company has issued an update following the announcement of further strike action by its collectors.
Veolia - a firm that manages the city's rubbish on behalf of Sheffield City Council - is facing more industrial action by refuse workers next week over a pay dispute.
Over 100 bin collectors went on strike yesterday and took part in a protest march and rally after voting for industrial action after receiving a below inflation pay offer from Veolia.
Their action is said to have impacted more than 200,000 homes, and more protests are being planned over the next two weeks.
In response, Veolia said additional crews will be working throughout the week to minimise the impact on bin collections for Sheffield residents following the protest on Monday.
It said: “Due to industrial action we have been unable to complete all waste and recycling collections scheduled for today (Monday).
“We are working hard to resolve this matter and to minimise the impact on bin collections for Sheffield residents.
‘Leave your bin out until it is emptied’
“Additional crews will be working throughout the week, so residents whose black, blue, or brown bins have not been emptied should leave their bin out until it is emptied.”
For all other collection days, the company said they plan to empty bins as normal and residents are asked to put their bin out for collection by 7am on their usual day.
It added: “The industrial action may mean we are unable to empty some residents’ bins on their scheduled day.
“If your collection does not take place, please leave your bin out until it has been emptied.”
The strike, which took place from 6.30am until 10.30am yesterday, saw refuse workers march from their Lumley Street depot to Sheffield Town Hall to hold a rally.
The GMB Union, which organised the protest, said more protests are being planned in the next two weeks if the issues surrounding pay are not addressed by Veolia.
Its representative, Michael Hinchcliffe said the workers want a pay rise that reflects the hard work they put in during the pandemic.
Another four-hour protest is being planned on November 15 and an 'all out' strike the following week on November 22.