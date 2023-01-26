A Sheffield binman was twice told to attend disciplinary hearings –because he took time off work for two courses of cancer treatment.

Simon Wolstenholme, from Frecheville, had to take time away from his job with Veolia after he was diagnosed with testicular cancer in 2021 – and then took time away again last year when they found traces again.

When he was due to return in 2021 he received a letter telling him he would have to attend a disciplinary hearing. He had to take time away again last year for more medical treatment, and then received a similar letter again. Employer Veolia told The Star they offered their apologies.

The latest letter, dated January 9, stated they had “discussed your absence of work through testicular cancer from 22/08/2022 to 22-11-2022”. It also described discussions over his return to work.

It went on to state: “It was considered that in line with the company’s sickness absence procedure, as your number of absences in the last 12 months rolling period has exceeded those set for the trigger at stage one, it was appropriate to issue you with a verbal caution.”

It also warned that a failure to improve his attendance to an acceptable level would result in further action.

Surgery and chemotherapy

Simon, aged 52, had to have surgery and chemotherapy in January 2021 and was absent from work for around 12 weeks. When he returned to work he was issued with a stage one disciplinary notice for his absence, which he successfully appealed. His wife Lisa said during the appeal meeting he was told he should have never have been issued with the disciplinary letter.

In August last year he had to go back for more treatment, inpatient chemotherapy over 12 weeks. Simon developed a blood clot in his lung due to the treatment but still managed to return to work at the earliest possible date on a phased return in November 2022. He was shocked then to receive another disciplinary letter.

Lisa said: “Both my husband and myself were fuming. I’m disgusted that he now finds himself in the same situation where he is having to appeal the decision yet again.

‘Insensitive to the trauma’

“There is a paragraph in the letter that states ‘we look forward to seeing an improvement in your attendance’ and a reminder stating that the ability to attend work regularly is a fundamental requirement of his employment contract! Could you be anymore insensitive to the trauma he has already been through?”

Simon is now better physically, but still not 100 per cent back to normal. Doctors have told him they could not say for certain the cancer will not come back, but regard his treatment as a success. He will continue to receive scans as part of his follow up treatment.