Lauren Johnstone, headteacher, Woodlands Primary School

Staff at the primary school and nursery on Norton Avenue in Gleadless say they have received overwhelming support from pupils, families, and community members to make a commitment to root the school more firmly in the community it serves with a new vision, direction and name.

The school will officially change its name after the Christmas holidays in January 2022. The moment will be marked with a mass tree-planting week where pupils of the school will be giving the opportunity to plant a tree in the school site.

A newly refurbished classroom, Woodlands Primary School

According to Ofsted, the school only opened in 2015 and following its only Ofsted inspection to date in 2018 it was rated ‘requires improvement’.

Why is Valley Park Primary School in Sheffield changing its name?

The name choice reflects the history and heritage of the local area, and the ancient woodlands of Gleadless Valley.

Woodlands Primary will be a highly driven primary and nursery school with excellence at the heart of what we do.

A love of reading and books, Woodlands Primary School

Headteacher Lauren Johnstone joined the school at the start of 2021, and saw a school that was full of potential but could see it was eager for the next stage of its journey.

She said: “Woodlands Primary is a school which places the child at the centre of everything that we do with inspirational learning processes that provide opportunities for holistic growth. We believe that education should focus on the development of confidence and self-esteem through learner-inspired, hands-on experiences in natural learning environments as well as classrooms.”

There is an air of real change and evolution at the school. Even before the change of name happens on January 5, 2022, the school already feels so different. Positive change has been abundant with 12 classrooms receiving full makeovers, corridors are inspirational spaces adorned with engaging and beautiful 3D displays, the forest school is established and thriving, and children are proud and respectful of their beautiful school. The unrivaled outdoor space at the school can’t be seen from the road but must be seen to be believed! We have a forest school, woodland areas, a large pitch, an adventure playground and trim-trail, extensive playground space with interactive activities. Children receive Outdoor Learning lessons in this wonderful space, and teachers focus on self-esteem and self-confidence outdoors.

The early years area, Woodlands Primary School

Following a two-week period of consultation in September, the support the school community has given has been overwhelming. One parent said “I feel the new headteacher has had such a positive impact on this school, that the name change is just perfect. A new era is needed.”

To find out more, visit www.valleyparkprimary.com.

Mrs Johnstone with some pupils, Woodlands Primary School