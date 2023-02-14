Valentine's Day Sheffield: Did someone just try to draw a heart in the sky over city, asks Reddit
This could be the most romantic thing you see this Valentine’s Day in Sheffield, or it could just be a coincidence.
By Robert Cumber
3 minutes ago
Updated 14th Feb 2023, 8:17pm
Reddit users spotted this interesting flight path over Sheffield, which some said appears to form the shape of a heart in the sky just south of the city centre. Given the date, February 14, the romantics out there assumed it was a loving gesture by the pilot or whoever had put them up to it. But others were unconvinced.
One person posted an image of the flight path with the title: “Somebody just tried drawing a heart with an airplane.” One reply suggested: “Maybe it's an infinity, because their love will last forever.”
But another person commented to say ‘maybe they are just circling and taking some photos, or something else?’, one commenter unkindly said ‘maybe it’s a 2 year old flying the plane?’ and another wrote: “If I was this person's Valentine I would dump them because that heart is garbage shaped.”