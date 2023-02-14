This could be the most romantic thing you see this Valentine’s Day in Sheffield, or it could just be a coincidence.

Reddit users spotted this interesting flight path over Sheffield, which some said appears to form the shape of a heart in the sky just south of the city centre. Given the date, February 14, the romantics out there assumed it was a loving gesture by the pilot or whoever had put them up to it. But others were unconvinced.

One person posted an image of the flight path with the title: “Somebody just tried drawing a heart with an airplane.” One reply suggested: “Maybe it's an infinity, because their love will last forever.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But another person commented to say ‘maybe they are just circling and taking some photos, or something else?’, one commenter unkindly said ‘maybe it’s a 2 year old flying the plane?’ and another wrote: “If I was this person's Valentine I would dump them because that heart is garbage shaped.”

This image from Flightradar 24 shows the route taken by a plane over Sheffield on Valentine's Day. Some people suggested the pilot was trying to draw a heart but others were not convinced. Photo: Flightradar 24

The plane was a Cessna 172M Skyhawk, which, according to the flight-tracking website Flightradar 24, took off at 4.59pm and was in the air for 46 minutes before landing at 5.45pm.