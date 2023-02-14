A South Yorkshire couple married for 70 years are using Valentine's Day to share the secret to their successful marriage

June and Dennis Wraith were married in 1952, the same year Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II took the throne.

To celebrate 70 years of marriage, June and Dennis were treated to a surprise afternoon tea party at Anchor’s Dearne Hall care home, in Bolton upon Dearne – and after reaching the special milestone they have plenty to say about their lives together and unconditional love.

The couple met when June was 15 and Dennis was 16. They were both at a local picture house with their friends and Dennis was sitting behind June with his mates. He kept pulling her hair and tormenting her.

June and Dennis Wraith fell in love as teenagers and have now been married 70 years

June, now 89, turned around and said, “do you mind” and that was it – Dennis, now 90, asked June out and the rest is history.

They got engaged when June was 16 but only her mum knew about it, pointing out that her father wouldn’t have been very happy at that time. They spent the next four years courting and then married at Swinton Parish Church.

Dennis worked at a brickyard but left once the couple got married to work a coal miner so they could get a pit house. Shortly after their marriage June became pregnant with their first daughter Gillian and not long after came their second daughter, June.

Dennis and June have six grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren who they love very dearly.

When Dennis moved into Anchor’s Dearne Hall care home, only a week later June followed him.

She said: “I can’t live without him all these years.”

When asked for their advice to young couples, June said: “Talk things through and be forgiving of one another. None of us are perfect and we have to allow for this.”

When June was 24 and Dennis was 26, they started to study the bible together and say their religion has played a big part in the success of their marriage as well.

June added: “We’ve had our ups and downs, but we’ve had a happy life together and we’re so thrilled we have achieved 70 years.”