UTC Sheffield City Centre students celebrate strong technical and A Level results

UTC Sheffield City Centre students are celebrating a strong set of technical and A Level results, allowing them to progress onto universities and employers.

At the Ofsted graded ‘good’ technical school for 13 to 19-year-olds, students complete technical qualifications in engineering and advanced manufacturing or creative and digital media and A Levels.

The technical qualifications are equivalent to between one and three A Levels.

Students are progressing to a range of high-quality destinations including top universities such as the University of Sheffield, Manchester University and Lancaster University, and apprenticeships with leading employers including McLaren, Rolls-Royce and BAE Systems.

UTC Sheffield City Centre students celebrate a strong set of technical and A Level results.s

This year’s results have seen students achieve a 100% pass rate in technical qualifications for creative and digital media, and 100% for engineering. This year’s A Level pass rate is 97% with 60.7% achieving A* to C grades and 36.1% gaining A* to B.

Alex Reynolds, principal of UTC Sheffield City Centre, said: “It is great to see our students reap the rewards of their hard work and achieve technical and academic success. Congratulations to our students and thanks to our staff and employer partners.

“We strive for technical excellence, which is at the heart of everything we do. In addition to achieving technical and academic qualifications, our curriculum equips students with the industry specific and problem solving skills that employers need.”

Jessica Tukpe, 18, is heading for the University of Sheffield after excelling in her A Levels. She achieved three grade As in A Level chemistry, maths and physics. Jessica also completed an engineering technical qualification in Year 12 securing a distinction star.

Jessica said: “I’m ecstatic! I doubted myself (my teachers didn’t) but I have achieved beyond what I imagined! The hard work and stress have paid off and I can’t wait to start at the University of Sheffield to begin my career as a top woman in engineering.”

Jessica joined the UTC in Year 12 knowing she’d like to pursue a career in engineering. She said: “I knew that I liked problem solving and finding solutions and the diversity of engineering.

“Schools near me didn’t offer engineering and the UTC did so I came here. The facilities here are good and the teaching staff are friendly and helpful when you have any issues.”

James Coxon is looking forward to a career with McLaren after receiving his results. He has just completed a technical qualification in engineering securing a double distinction star and A Levels in maths and physics achieving a grade C and a grade D.

He said: “I’m extremely happy with my results. I have worked so hard to get to this point and I’m excited about my next steps – an amazing future working at McLaren.”

Now he will be joining the team at McLaren as a composites apprentice. James is already familiar with the company after completing work experience with them earlier in the academic year.

He said: “It was really great to do the placement. It gave me a proper insight into the industry and to see how businesses work. I’ve also worked with McLaren as part of my studies at the UTC on a carbon fibre project.”

James added: “I don’t think I’d have been able to get experience like this without the UTC or have been able to secure this particular degree apprenticeship. The UTC gives you the opportunity and ability to connect with employers.

“It gives you the chance to learn about engineering practically without having to wait until going to university. The facilities are industry-standard so it’s less daunting walking into a workplace when you already know how to use them.”

Summer Greaves is off to Lancaster University as she moves one step closer to a career in film after receiving her exam results.

She has just completed a technical qualification in creative and digital media achieving a double distinction star as well as two A Levels in psychology and art securing grades A and B.

Summer said: “I feel really good about my results. The hard work was all worth it and now I feel like a weight has been lifted.”

Summer will now start a four-year film course at Lancaster University where, in her third year, she will have the opportunity to study abroad.

Summer said: “I think the best thing about studying at the UTC is that they are flexible. I’ve been able to study across both the Sheffield sites.

“I’ve also had the opportunity to go to a film festival and to make my own short film as part of one of my units. I like that the course is practical and you get real experience.”

Aneesa Meah, 18, is starting an apprenticeship with Sheffield Precision Medical.

Aneesa, who joined the UTC in Year 10, achieved a grade C in A Level core maths, a merit in applied science and a double merit in her engineering technical qualification. She also studied an AS Level in physics.

Aneesa said: “The first thing I said when I opened my results was “beautiful”! I’ve worked phenomenally hard to achieve my grades and know that I will thrive as I begin my career in engineering with Sheffield Precision Medical. I’m extremely happy!”

Aneesa will start a Level 4 shop floor employee apprenticeship at the company with the option to study for a degree apprenticeship in the future. The company manufactures medical tools and Aneesa will be working to support the production of these using CNC machines and CAD software.

Aneesa added: “It’s let me be creative and hands-on. I found the transition easy, everyone was so welcoming. I know 100% I made the right decision to come here, it’s changed my life.”

The UTC is backed by top employers who have shaped the curriculum and provide industry projects, work experience and work placements. It is one of two UTCs in the city.

Employers supporting the UTC include Bauer Media Group, Fernite, Festo, Finger Industries, X-Cel Superturn, Warp Films, Inspec Solutions, Lavender International, PES Performance, Rolls-Royce, Sheffield Hallam University, the University of Sheffield, Siemens and Sumo Digital.

UTCs are government funded technical schools that provide academic and technical qualifications to match the skills needs of regional employers, supporting economic growth and employment.

UTC Sheffield City Centre is part of The Sheffield UTC Academy Trust, which also includes UTC Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park and UTC Derby Pride Park based in the East Midlands.

The UTC is sponsored by Sheffield Hallam University, Sheffield Chamber of Commerce and The Sheffield College.