American blogger with 'no idea about Sheffield' blasted over Henderson's Relish blunder

Social media star Ariel Viera admitted he had ‘no idea’ about Sheffield on his first visit to the city and even called city folk ‘Sheffieldians’ when asking for recommendations.

The YouTuber left locals amused after his slip-ups – but admitted he’d loved his visit to the Steel City.

Ariel, who documents his adventures on YouTube and TikTok, announced: "I have no idea what is in Sheffield, frankly no one talks about it. I can barely find videos about it."

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

American travel blogger Ariel Viera. (Photo: @arielviera / TikTok)

Eager to find out for himself, he made a trip to South Yorkshire and hilariously documented his entire experience.

During a video filmed at Sheffield's Pieminister, Ariel made a huge no-no – dubbing Hendo’s with the W-word.

After dousing his pie and mash in gravy, he is then filmed reaching for the famed orange-labelled bottle and tells the camera: "In America, we call this Worcestershire sauce.”

But viewers were quick to point out his criminal mistake.

One fan wrote: "From Sheffield here, never ever compare our beloved Henderson's relish to Wostershire (sic) sauce. It's like a crime."

Another added: "Oh you did NOT call Hendos WORCESTERSHIRE SAUCE?!"

And a third went so far as to say: "You can't call Hendersons the W word while in Sheffield," before warning there could "be violence."