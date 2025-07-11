A trailblazing referee who helped break new ground in the Premier League will be honoured during his funeral service at Sheffield Cathedral.

Uriah Rennie started refereeing at local games throughout the 1980s, however broke new ground in 1997 when he became the first-ever black referee to oversee a Premier League game.

He became one of the most recognisable figures in the footballing world throughout the 90s and 2000s, and helped open up a whole new opportunity for black football fans across the country.

Outside of football, he was also a magistrate in his home-town of Sheffield and studied for a master’s degree in business, administration and law.

Later on in life, he became chancellor of Sheffield Hallam University, where he received an honorary doctorate in recognition for his community work, and acted as president of Hallam FC.

Sheffield’s Uriah Rennie, the first black referee to oversee Premier League games will be honoured at Sheffield Cathedral after his death in June. | National World, SHU, Tom Maddick

Tragically however, this footballing legend passed away in his home on June 8.

At the time, FA Chair Debbie Hewitt said: “Uriah Rennie was a trailblazer in our game when he became the first black referee in the Premier League.

“He will be long remembered for a significant refereeing career that saw him reach the very top of our game as a match official in England, and who also earned FIFA international status.

“He took charge of more than 300 senior games and was renowned for his dedication to help and inspire anyone who aspired to become a match official.

“His legacy is profound and will live on in our hearts and minds.”

Now, loved ones have shared the details of Uriah’s funeral, which will take place on Monday, July 14 at Sheffield Cathedral.

The ceremony will start at 11am and will run to 12.30pm, with a public viewing area outside where all are welcome to pay their respects.

Family have said that donations in Uriah’s honour are welcomed at Weston Park Cancer Charity.

The referee’s close friend, Patrick Meleady, told The Star: “In Uriah we have lost one of Sheffield’s greatest ever sons and ambassadors. Uriah was unique and is irreplaceable, loved by so many people not just in Sheffield but across the world.

“Uriah is is a massive loss to us all and was a great man.”