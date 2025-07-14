Hundreds of people gathered together to pay their respects to one of Sheffield’s greatest icons today.

It seemed like the clouds began to disappear this morning (July 14) as the funeral for Uriah Rennie got under way at Sheffield Cathedral.

It couldn’t have been more fitting, as dozens crowded together outside the landmark site - with many more inside - all sharing stories about the joy Uri brought to their lives.

Those in attendance included fellow referees including Howard Webb, representatives from across the football world and local political leaders including Clive Betts, MP for Sheffield South East, and Lord Mayor Safiya Saeed.

This was of course a sombre affair, as friends and families gave tearful tributes to the legendary community leader, but there was something inspirational too, with many celebrating Uri’s countless achievements and the barriers he helped break.

Tributes were paid to refereeing legend Uriah Rennie at his funeral at Sheffield Cathedral. | Dean Atkins

In his 65 years on earth, Uri became a magistrate, mastered and coached multiple sports, earned an honorary doctorate at Sheffield Hallam University and became a father to three children he loved dearly.

Yet what he may be most famous for is his work in football.

In 1979, then only 19 years old, Uri began refereeing grassroots matches around Sheffield.

Over the years, he rose through the ranks, and in a landmark match between Derby County and Wimbledon in 1997 he made history - becoming the first black referee in the Premier League.

He went on to referee 175 Premier League games, and over 300 matches in total.

All the while he remembered his hometown of Sheffield, where he grew up after his family moved from Jamaica when he was 11 years old.

After retiring from the beautiful game in 2008, he acquired a master’s degree in business administration and law at Sheffield Hallam University, where he would later be given an honorary doctorate and only earlier this year was named Chancellor.

He also supported a number of charities, including Sheffield Children’s Hospital and Weston Park Charity.

Fellow local legend John Burkhill, who was good friends with Uri, told The Star: “I’ve known him many many years, probably the last 30 or 40 years.

“He’s done a tremendous amount of work for Macmillan - he was a great bloke and a great friend.

“I’m so proud to be his friend, real character he was, a real down to earth Sheffielder. A good referee, he was great bloke, he really was.

Countless people showed up to pay their respects to the beloved Sheffield icon. | Dean Atkins

“His family will miss him, Sheffield will miss him, he should have been a top priority in Sheffield. A great, great man.”

Tragically, his ongoing health struggles finally caught up to him, and on June 8 Uri passed away.

Throughout his life he’d fought to make sure anyone could achieve their dreams, no matter their race, ethnicity, gender or sexuality.

During the funeral service - which was shown on a giant screen to scores of people outside the cathedral - one family member summed it up perfectly.

They said: “You lived a full, famous, generous life. You will be sadly missed by so many.

“May you rest in peace.”